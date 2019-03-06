This restaurant’s second Conway location makes for more meaty sandwiches, other treats

A casual spot for families and friends to enjoy a meal together will always see some flow no matter what day of the week it is, especially when located on a busy thoroughfare. Cheesesteak U, a popular eatery that has been a part of the Conway community for many years now, has two locations to keep fans of the meaty sandwich content.
The second Cheesesteak U sits off of Church Street in the heart of Conway and mimics the style of the first with a checkered tile floor and memorabilia reminiscent of a ‘50s diner. Unlike the Cheesesteak U on S.C. 501 Business, this restaurant is much more spacious, which has made it easier for the team to take care of its crowds, particularly during the monthly car meets.
Customers are greeted by a large menu with pictures that they can take their time perusing, or perhaps be swayed by the day’s special. After ordering at the counter, guests can fill up their cup and seat themselves where they’d like. Names will be called out when the order is ready but when it isn’t too busy, the cashier will bring the food to you.
Though the business is obviously known for its cheesesteaks, the menu has a variety of sandwiches and salads to choose from. This includes hot subs, like a classic Italian, and deli sandwiches such as a Reuben or even a gyro. Both restaurants have also begun offering custom-made pizzas.
Guests can order their sandwiches on either a 7-inch or 10-inch amoroso roll, then decide if they would like to add a side for a few extra dollars. Sides range from fries and hand-cut chips to corndog bites, mozzarella sticks and fried pickles. Their tasty cheesesteaks are stuffed with Angus beef, mixed with melted cheese, and depending on your preference, can come with an array of other toppings like banana peppers and mushrooms.
Because the food is prepared upon ordering, sandwiches will arrive hot and as quickly as the kitchen can manage it. Should a meal be delivered with a mistake, the Cheesesteak U team is very good about correcting the order. And though there isn’t tableside service, the employees will still walk the floor in between orders to check on their guests and tidy up.
Despite the occasional hiccup, Cheesesteak U does its best to keep clients satisfied. This younger location partners with a few delivery services and regularly asks for feedback on its social media accounts.
For many years, the Cheesesteak U name has been known in the community, offering friendly service and delicious and savory cheesesteaks. Now with two locations operating successfully and run by a team that does well with feedback, it would be no surprise at all to see this family owned restaurant continue to improve and be loved.
If you go
What: Cheesesteak U
Where: 700 Church Street, Conway
Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
Information: cheesesteakunow.com, 843-488-9333
Price: $2-5 sides, $5-10 entrees
