This iconic seafood shack is the perfect place for a relaxed atmosphere and good food

The historic streets of North Myrtle Beach still carry that laid-back beach attitude that helped make the Grand Strand so popular in the first place. In particular, Duffy Street Seafood Shack is known for its relaxed and friendly atmosphere, both the original location in Cherry Grove and the second on Main Street.
Just across the road from the beach, the second Duffy Street has been a beloved part of the community for over a decade and knows how to keep up appearances. That is, the wooden planks that make up the structure, the seafaring memorabilia used as décor and the peanut shells that guests can toss on the floor all speak loudly of this sea shack’s commitment to a “go with the flow” attitude.
Currently, the restaurant’s flow remains rather slow-paced, as the coast is still in the throes of winter. But even on cold, rainy nights, guests from near and far drop in for a down-to-earth experience where the only difficult decision is what kind of seafood to enjoy.
The menu includes everything from pub grub to Lowcountry favorites, so customers can stick with a plate of wings or enjoy the savory tang of fried pickles. As this is a seafood shack, there are of course ocean critters aplenty including but definitely not limited to raw oysters, crab legs, calamari and bacon-wrapped shrimp.
For entrees, a smattering of lighter options includes salads, soups and sandwiches. The crab cake sandwich is one of the shack’s best sellers, but the shrimp po’boy is not to be missed either. All sandwiches are stuffed generously with seafood, and served with a side of coleslaw, hush puppies and fries seasoned with Old Bay.
Platters are just as laden with seafood as the sandwiches, much of which is deep-fried and served piping hot. Duffy Street also serves up combo platters, shrimp and grits, and fish tacos, plus daily seafood specials. Landlubbers have a small collection to choose from, such as ribeye steak, a hamburger, or a chicken wrap.
This sea shack offers Raw Bar deals from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. daily, when clams and oysters are a mere 75 cents, or guests can pay $7.99 for crab legs. Duffy Street has an extensive selection of cocktails and beer, including alcoholic smoothies that are naturally best enjoyed when the weather is warmer.
If you want to relax and enjoy fresh seafood in an amiable atmosphere, then a sea shack by the sea shore is a good place to start. So don’t worry about brushing the sand from your feet, and instead wade your way to Duffy Street Seafood Shack, where the only thing to worry about is how to fit all that good food into your belly.
If you go
What: Duffy Street Seafood Shack
Where: 202 Main Street, North Myrtle Beach
Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily
Information: duffyst.com, 843-281-9840
