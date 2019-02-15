If you’re a sushi lover, this Murrells Inlet restaurant is a must try

The seafood capital of South Carolina is thankfully never short on fresh seafood, and a new restaurant is capitalizing on that status quo. Hayashi Sushi of Murrells Inlet has been open only a few months, but its devotion to the popular Japanese cuisine is already being noticed.
Sitting in the South Inlet Plaza off U.S. 17, Hayashi revamped the late Charlie’s Studio Café, though some murals inside remain. The interior is open and organized, with a few updates from the previous tenant, including a sushi bar where guests can seat themselves and watch orders being rolled up.
Lunchtime throughout the week has varying amounts of business, and for the most part the restaurant offers a quiet and relaxed atmosphere. Customers who come in can enjoy one of the lunch specials, such as a platter of sashimi with white rice or any two rolls of your choice.
For those who appreciate sushi on a regular basis, there are a number of familiar hand rolls to choose from, including the California Roll and Philadelphia Roll. Even if you do recognize some of the choices, the servers will happily answer any questions about the contents of each delicious roll.
During the slower part of the afternoon, Hayashi will close its doors briefly until 4 p.m. to prepare for the evening crowd. Although there aren’t any specials during dinner time, the special sushi roll combos are priced agreeably and allow customers to try one of the chef’s specialty rolls accompanied by two hand rolls and cup of soup.
Naturally, sushi aficionados have plenty of flexibility to pick and choose. Sushi and sashimi are available a la carte or as entrees. Both hand rolls and specialty rolls can be ordered individually, plus Hayashi has a number of appetizers and starters, including edamame, seaweed salad, fried calamari and tuna tar tar.
A small selection of wines and beers is available for adults so inclined, including a few types of sake. Ramune, a popular Japanese soda, can also be bought here, and ice cream makes up the dessert menu. For the time being, Hayashi does not have a menu for kids.
While Hayashi does have a few menu items that aren’t sushi or seafood, it’s important for guests to understand before visiting that this isn’t a hibachi place. A meal of tempura can be enjoyed or an appetizer of gyoza but as the name of the restaurant indicates, the focus here is almost entirely sushi.
As this new restaurant in the South Strand works to hit its stride, the number of regulars it already has are happy to support its growth. If sushi is your proverbial cup of tea, then Hayashi Sushi is ready for you to roll right on in.
If you go
What: Hayashi Sushi
Where: 5341 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet
Hours: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tue-Sun
Information: facebook.com/hayashisushimurrellsinlet, 843-299-0107
