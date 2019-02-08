This Myrtle Beach restaurant’s unique approach well worth getting fired up about

While smoke doesn’t always mean a fire, flames will never be seen without smoke, and a restaurant in Myrtle Beach utilizes both to produce exceptional and delectable meals. For half a decade, Fire and Smoke Gastropub has been using its unique techniques to provide a dining experience worth trying again and again.
In a small shopping strip off U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach, this upscale tavern hides a tastefully classy interior, with low lighting that allows an intimate atmosphere. The dining area is small, but the layout and décor keeps it from feeling congested. In the back corner sits the full bar, where individuals or couples can seat themselves to enjoy a drink and small plate.
Because of the eatery’s small size, reservations are encouraged but not required, particularly during this slower season. It takes a little while in Fire and Smoke for the flow to really get started, but business definitely picks up later in the evening.
The attentive servers always make sure guests are comfortable with the menu, and will gladly answer any questions presented. They also like to share a bit of what makes the restaurant distinctive with some background. That is, the business’ name comes from the kitchen’s use of wood fire and a smoker to create their delicious meals and give them particular flavoring.
The servers’ knowledge is very helpful especially for some of the less usual menu items found on the Grand Strand, which include but is not limited to duck, bison and elk. Daily specials will also be offered, such as the fish of the day but can also be mussels made a certain way, or a veal chop served with stuffed mushrooms and roasted tomato garnish.
Being on the higher end of pub grub, Fire and Smoke’s menu doesn’t bank on quantity, but there is definite quality making each item well worth the price tag. Southern cuisine has a noticeable influence on the menu, with popular choices like shrimp and grits or Memphis style ribs showing up on the small-plate menu.
Entrees include different cuts of steak, which are cooked to the customers’ preference with their choice of seasoning or sauce. Guests can also choose which side they would like with the meat, from mashed potatoes to grilled asparagus. Main meals can also be lobster, scallops or chicken, all of which are held to the tavern’s high standards and unique flairs.
The alcoholic beverages found on premises are extensive, from cocktails exclusive to the restaurant, some of which are seasonal, to the dozens of wines. The gastropub does have Happy Hour, from opening to 7 p.m., when house drinks are discounted.
Fire and Smoke Gastropub is a beloved part of Myrtle Beach, with its owners opening a new concept restaurant in the Carolina Forest area two months from now. For friends or couples, local or visiting, a delicious meal here is the perfect treat worth getting fired up about.
If you go
What: Fire and Smoke Gastropub
Where: 411 71st Ave, Myrtle Beach
Hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sun-Thu, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: facebook.com/fireandsmokegastropub, 843-449-0085
