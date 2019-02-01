Ever had a Pubwich? This Grand Strand restaurant offers that specialty and more

Pizza doesn’t have an offseason, so despite the cold that has slowed the pace in Pawleys Island, R’Way Pizza and Family Tavern in the Litchfield Plaza remains steadily busy. Locals of the area drop by regularly for a delicious meal on lunch break, or after work to enjoy a slice of pizza and pint of beer.
The shopping center the pub is located in has seen some wear and tear over the years, but inside R’Way awaits a clean and welcoming atmosphere. Having been open for just over a year and a half, this restaurant still feels young and is accompanied by abundantly friendly service.
These aspects alone can encourage guests to revisit, yet the team doesn’t stop there. As is expected from a pizza joint, the menu at R’Way is familiar and appetizing. A few starters to whet the appetite or enjoy as a snack include garlic knots, fried ravioli and jalapeno poppers, or a sample plate if the table can’t decide on just one.
R’Way has a small amount of salads to choose from, and a soup special that will show up more often than not during these chill months. Subs and sandwiches are offered, including burgers, sliders and wraps, all of which come with a side of chips or fries, even tots for a slight up charge. A few quesadillas are on the menu as well, plus a small selection of meals for little ones.
One of the most popular meals here is the Pubwich, which is sandwich fixings on a 16-inch pizza crust that is folded in half. This massive undertaking of a meal is as delicious as it is impressive, with fresh ingredients pressed between a crust baked with melted mozzarella cheese just out of the oven.
Pizza can be ordered by the slice or as a whole, with sizes from a personal 12-inch pie to a 20-inch meal that can feed a family. R’Way has a few specialties, including a classic margherita, chicken bacon ranch pizza and all-veggie pizza. Of course, many guests prefer to create a pie their way and the team of R’Way couldn’t be happier to oblige.
Lunch specials come with two slices of pizza and a drink, and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on a daily basis R’Way has Happy Hour with discounted drafts, well drinks and glasses of wine. There are occasional local events the restaurant participates in, such as the recent Chicken Bog Cook-off in Murrells Inlet.
Pawleys Island provides a laid-back, friendly and easygoing time, and so does this pizza joint. And whether you want your food done your way or their way, giving R’Way Pizza and Family Tavern a try while on the south end is a good bet to make.
If you go
What: R’Way Pizza and Family Tavern
Where: 13088 U.S. 17, Pawleys Island
Hours: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. Sun, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Mon-Thu, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Fri-Sat
Information: rwaypizza.com, 843-314-3321
