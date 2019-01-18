This humble breakfast spot in Surfside Beach offers tranquil atmosphere, good eats

For some people, morning isn’t exactly their strong suit, though it is always important to start the day with a good meal. In Surfside Beach, Raves Restaurant offers a tranquil atmosphere for its guests, whether they are early birds who dine with the sunrise or night owls whose lunch is their breakfast.
What some may consider a nondescript exterior is contrasted by the charming interior, with wooden accents such as the shelves hosting minimal décor to the simple and rustic breakfast bar. Together with the warm color scheme and big windows that allow for natural lighting, the restaurant is open, bright and very neat.
Depending on the time of day, guests will either be seated by a server or be welcomed to choose their own spot. Mid-morning sees a bit of a lull in business, which starts to pick back up again around 11:30 a.m., when lunch begins.
Compared to the many other pancake houses and breakfast joints that line this part of the coast, the menu at Raves is rather small. However, while the list of meals may not be extensive, the kitchen team excels in producing quality plates, from the small to the large, and in a timely matter at that.
Breakfast options here can be quick and easy, such as eggs and toast, or a warm bowl of oatmeal with honey and brown sugar swirled in. Raves also produces a small amount of baked goods, including muffins and rolls.
From the griddle comes fresh buttermilk pancakes, waffles and French toast, as many or as little as preferred. These stacks are filling enough on their own, yet guests are still welcome to order sides a la carte to accompany them.
Omelets are rapidly becoming a popular choice at Raves, made with plenty of eggs and fresh ingredients, including an array of options for vegetarians. For something a bit more heart healthy, guests can choose to have their omelet made with egg whites for an extra dollar.
Lunch brings sandwiches and salads into the mix, likewise with fresh fixings and quality put into them. With the handheld options, customers also get to enjoy chips, a pickle wedge and a side salad of the day. Raves makes chopped sirloin burgers as well, and vegetarians will still find a nice selection to choose from. Those with a sweet tooth will find the milkshakes and sundaes to be quite a temptation too.
By keeping things humble and simple, Raves Restaurant is able to guarantee the quality they can put into their food and service. This family-run eatery is striving to provide Surfside Beach a breakfast to rave about.
If you go
What: Raves Restaurant
Where” 799 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach
Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily
Information: ravesrestaurant.com, 843-232-1175
