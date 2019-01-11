This little dive restaurant and pub is a happy place where you can let loose

Sometimes the best places are where you’re allowed to make your own music, and in a little dive just before the North Carolina border, that’s one of the things they’re known for. Windjammer Pub has the name of a large sea vessel made for carrying cargo and though the restaurant is small in stature, it can carry some pretty fun cargo of its own.
Being in a slightly inconspicuous location in Little River, much of the pub’s business is comprised of locals. While a portion meet up during their lunch break for food and a smoke, others arrive to watch any number of sports and shows on the screens while shooting the breeze with the bartender.
As evening approaches, the wind really picks up the sails here and the small bar fills up with laughter, clinking glasses and a range of live music. While this does include karaoke, Windjammer also likes to accommodate local artists from time to time.
The pub grub offered here isn’t extensive but has definite quality. Prices are agreeable as well, so much so that Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. offers only a little savings on drinks. Specials pop up with regular occurrence, particularly on Sundays and holidays. The chef cooks up daily deals as well, and can range from delicious tuna nachos to chicken bog.
Otherwise guests are plenty content with the static menu where they can enjoy snacks such as wings, fried pickles and boiled peanuts. There is a small selection of sandwiches as well, including BLTs, juicy burgers and smothered hotdogs. Generally the side with these meals will be chips or fries, yet the Windjammer does offer some other choices.
For instance, the baskets come with two extra sides of your choice, which can be green beans, coleslaw or half a cob of fried corn. Ingredients here are noticeably fresh, even the fried fish which is perfectly tender and flavorful, so much so that you could forgo tartar sauce.
Events pop up with regularity besides just the weekly happenings of game day and karaoke. Windjammer Pub throws parties for holidays, holds game competitions, hosts local fundraisers and created their own chili cook-off. It is important to remember, however, that this pub allows smoking in and out of the premises.
Even if the sailing isn’t always smooth, the Windjammer Pub is happy to help you let loose. For some, this may mean singing your heart out during karaoke night surrounded by friends, new and old. Others prefer downing a few drinks and relaxing. No matter your preference, this Little River watering hole is ready for you to dive in.
If you go
What: Windjammer Pub
Where: 2300 S.C. 179, Little River
Hours: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. daily
Information: facebook.com/windjammer-pub, 843-273-5160
