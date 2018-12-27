This Lucy Buffett restaurant has something for everybody

Bright colors beckon guests of all ages but at one of the newest restaurants added to Barefoot Landing, there is a lot more than just an animated atmosphere to draw people in. Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s celebrates so much of coastal living, and is done so in a way that welcomes everybody, young to old, local to visitor.
A lovely playground sits in front of this fun new addition and off to the side is a sandy beach area that includes games and a recently finished rope course. No doubt a majority of guests won’t even make it to the entrance of the restaurant without being distracted. Once inside, a server will greet your party, though the store with colorful gifts and knick-knacks might cause another diversion.
The large dining area can feel even more open when the weather permits it, as the side of the building that faces the Intracoastal Waterway uses large windows to allow some of the outside in. Guests can also dine on the porch or dip their toes in the sand in true coastal dining fashion.
Lulu’s menu is dedicated to Southern and Lowcountry eats, even some Creole inspiration, all of which having been a part of Lucy Buffett’s life. These cuisines and more are evident right away from the appetizers alone, which include fried green tomatoes, Lulu’s gumbo, she-crab soup and Lower Alabama caviar, which is actually black eyed peas in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Salads are generous in size, unless you prefer a side salad, and come with an array of Lulu’s house made dressings. Small salads can also come alongside entrees, though these meals are of decent size and can be filling all on their own. These big meals are where guests will find a lot of the fresh seafood options, such as gulf snapper, sea bass and oysters.
French fries are sides for the restaurant’s popular freshly prepared sandwiches and burgers, including the open-faced crab melt, a delicious mix of sweet crab, green onions, cheese and mayo on toasted French bread. Other beloved meals from Lulu’s include the shrimp and grits, and taco trios that can be blackened fish or pulled barbeque pork.
Children 14 and under have their own menu options, plus Lulu’s has made sure to include separate lists for multiple dietary restrictions. Gluten, soy, eggs, and seafood free menus are just a few of the business’s options for guests who need to watch what they eat.
The large premises both inside and outside the building make Lulu’s a perfect place for large events. This includes the North Myrtle Beach location’s first Noon Year’s Eve, a celebration for little ones who aren’t able to stay up to midnight when ringing in the New Year.
Lulu’s isn’t just a dedication to the south, but specifically the coastal regions that have developed vivacious cultures and delicious cuisines. Lucy Buffett’s restaurant is just as vibrant as the areas that raised her, complemented by wonderful Southern hospitality, and topped only by scrumptious food.
If you go
What: Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s
Where: 4954 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
Information: lulubuffett.com/northmyrtlebeach, 843-491-5011
