This Asian eatery is the ideal place for an outing with friends, other occasions

In an area overflowing with students both hungry and needing to relax, the College Center strip near Coastal Carolina University has quite a number of options for them to choose from. Soho 544 in Conway is a restaurant that has been around for over half a decade, quietly serving the area a combination of Asian food, from sushi to Pad Thai.
Though the original Soho in Myrtle Beach rebranded a few years ago to better fit the nightlife style of downtown, complete with a rooftop bar, the Conway location has remained largely the same. Inside is a casual atmosphere accentuated by classy décor and low lighting that makes it easy for friends to have a meal together in between classes or for a couple to enjoy a date.
One side of the restaurant is dedicated to the large bar, which is also where the occasional live band will set up. Against the back wall is a sushi bar, perfect for the fans who like to watch the ingredients come together into one delicious roll.
Wherever seated, guests will be presented with multiple menus, which includes a sheet listing all the possible sushi options and a pencil along with it for guests to mark their selections. Appetizers such as crab Rangoon, edamame and mozzarella sticks introduce the main menu. Simple soups and salads are available as well and can be ordered individually or enjoyed alongside an entree.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Entrees include tempura, lo mein and Pad Thai, and of course hibachi. Steak, seafood and chicken have special places on the menu as well, which allows customers to indulge in a Monogolian beef platter, grilled tilapia dish or spicy orange chicken meal.
The lunch menu represents a smaller portion of the main meals, with decreased portions and prices. Many regulars use these midday hours to order Soho’s sushi deals or lunch box specials that range from $8 to $10 and provide generous amounts of food.
As the evening approaches, Soho shifts gears with Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day, during which time the restaurant offers discounted alcoholic beverages and specials on appetizers and sushi. This makes it an ideal time for responsible adults to try one of the restaurant’s unique cocktails or a Japanese beer. Tuesdays and Thursdays are popular days to visit Soho for even better deals on the restaurant’s popular sushi.
Whether delightfully spicy Pad Thai is up your alley or the delicious blend of fresh, raw ingredients in rice makes you salivate, this eatery has it. Even if something more Western is your preference, Soho 544 has all lanes taken care of.
If you go
What Soho 544
Where | 1300 S.C. 544, Conway
Hours | 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sun, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Mon-Wed, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Thu-Sat
Information | soho544.com, 843-347-7600
Comments