This beloved local breakfast spot will get your day started off on the right foot

What looks like a simple office building is in fact the home to a beloved breakfast spot in the South Strand with art on its walls and in its kitchens. Applewood House of Pancakes has been helping the people of Pawleys Island get their days started on the right foot for many years now by ensuring a welcoming environment and warm meals to fill the belly.
Although the restaurant can become quite busy, the team does its best to keep functions moving not only easily but with a smile. Once seated, guests can enjoy the dozens of paintings from local artists that line the cardinal red walls and even some “food for thought” in the shape of quotes.
The Applewood menu is a love letter to breakfast and boasts an extensive spread. A morning meal here can be broken down into parts, which allows flexibility in creating your perfect breakfast. For instance, that could be a bowl of oatmeal alongside some sliced fruit, or eggs made how you like accompanied by two slices of French toast.
Pancakes and waffles arrive thick and fluffy with a smattering of powdered sugar and real whipped butter, along with whatever toppings you choose, from fruit compote to pecans. This sweet and indulgent side of breakfast is accompanied by crepes as well.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Eggs take up a large portion of the meals at Applewood with omelets, benedicts, frittatas and more. There are many classics to delight in but also a healthy heaping of the more extravagant, such as the Seafood Omelet or Da King Omelet.
Applewood does have healthier options, which include using egg whites and having vegetarian choices. Special menus exist for both ends of the age spectrum, so children and seniors can enjoy meals perfectly their size.
Lunch begins at 11 a.m. every day, which introduces wraps, sandwiches, salads and entrees to the already large menu. Specials include daily soups, such as the seasonal favorite pumpkin pancakes, or the savory pork belly benedict. During the weekend the restaurant switches gears slightly by opening up a full buffet and rolls out the omelet cart for breakfast fixed right in front of you.
Events — public and private — are hosted in the establishment, from fundraisers to birthday parties of all sizes. Plus Applewood allows local small businesses to sell some wares at the front of the restaurant.
If you go
What: Applewood House of Pancakes
Where: 14361 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island
Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. daily
Information: applewoodhouseofpancakes.com, 843-979-1022
Comments