This restaurant’s friendly atmosphere, food make it a fine addition for Little River

Earlier this year, a third location of a popular Carolinian restaurant made its nest in Little River along the Intracoastal Waterway. In between Captain Juel’s Hurricane and Key West Crazy, an old oak tree beckons guests down a few steps and into Buzz’s Roost.
Having been a part of the Georgetown restaurant scene for over half a decade in addition to a successful second location in North Carolina, Buzz’s Roost complements the waterfront dining experience in Little River very well. Regulars and newcomers to the area looking for fresh seafood, pub grub, steaks or pasta will find it all here.
During the summer when the weather is warm, some customers may not even make it all the way inside, having been distracted by the outdoor bar and seating under that lovely tree. Inside the small wooden building is a second bar, and behind that is another patio, this one offering a shaded view of the water.
When business is quiet, diners are free to seat themselves and will shortly be greeted and brought a menu. A number of television screens hanging above and behind the interior bar will display various sports games, especially on Sunday.
Whether there to watch a game or enjoy a meal with friends, Buzz’s Roost offers a nice variety of chow. Appetizers include Southern favorites like fried pickles and smoked gouda mac n’cheese, plus delicious seafood such as steamed shrimp and their popular crab balls.
Main meals here can be a salad of fresh greens or a platter of fresh seafood. Each day’s fish special will be sold at market price, and of course there is plenty of crab to be found, both as steamed legs and scrumptiously spicy crab cakes. A few pasta and steak options cover the gaps for customers not interested in the many seafood options.
Sandwiches, sliders and tacos make a good middle ground, and can be filling enough on their own. Sandwiches, which can also be made into wraps, are served with fries but a different side can be substituted for a few extra dollars, while house-made pico de gallo and chips accompany the tacos.
Throughout the week daily specials are advertised, like bacon cheeseburger soup or jalapeno poppers with raspberry plum dipping sauce. As the week edges toward the weekend, live music can be enjoyed at the Roost, and every evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the bar offers Happy Hour deals.
The weather may be colder and days shorter, but it doesn’t look like Buzz’s Roost will be flying anywhere for the winter. For good food and a friendly experience, the team is ready for you to drop by and discover what the buzz is all about.
If you go
What: Buzz’s Roost
Where: 4498 Water Front Ave, Little River
Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sun-Wed, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thu-Sat
Information: buzzs-roost.com, 843-273-4057
