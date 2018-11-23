This New York-style pizza place dazzles with pies, other Italian offerings

If there is one thing we all can agree on, it’s that locals from New Jersey and New York take their pizza seriously. Transplants and visitors from there to here are constantly on the hunt for the perfect slice and, luckily for them, there are plenty of places to choose from. Gino’s Real New York Pizza in Garden City, for instance, has a name that says it all and most Northerners tend to agree.
As part of the Oasis Plaza for a number of years, this restaurant is one of three Gino’s in the Grand Strand area, all three of which share an identical menu. This southernmost location is also rather compact, with many guests either dropping by to get food to go or calling ahead to pick up their order.
Much like the small size of this eatery with a “no-frills” feel, the menu is short and to the point, while allowing enough customizability for customers to order their perfect pie. This also extends to the hot subs, with which guests can choose from a small array of fresh toppings and condiments.
A few appetizers are available, including wings, jalapeno poppers, fried mushrooms and garlic knots. Pinwheels, sold individually, are like small pizzas filled with cheese and pepperoni or spinach, which appear almost like a bowl but flatten out when toasted. These can also be an appetizer, but one of each can easily make a meal.
As should be expected, Gino’s pizzas are on hand tossed thin crusts but are always covered with an abundance of toppings. The sizes range from a 16 inches to 20 inches, which can feed a family or last for days (with some determination). Strombolis and calzones here are also delicious and perfect for anyone who likes to control the amount of marinara in each bite.
The food is prepared upon order so everything is served hot and fresh, although this can also mean a decent amount of time waiting particularly during peak business hours, even if there aren’t a lot of guests physically in the restaurant. For those not interested in waiting too long or don’t feel the need for an entire pie, Gino’s sells generously sized slices of all sorts of pizzas.
Gino’s offers a small selection of pastas such as lasagna, ziti and spaghetti. On the lighter side are salads, like the Gino’s Chicken Caesar salad or the antipasto salad. For something sweet, guests can indulge in a slice of cheesecake or a cannoli.
Whether New York style pizza is right up your alley, or your favorite slice of the pie is simply all pizza, Gino’s Real New York Pizza is a pretty good place to start.
If you go
What: Gino’s Real New York Pizza
Where: 2520 U.S. 17 Business, Garden City
Hours: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sun, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Thu, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: facebook.com/ginosrealnewyorkpizza, 843-299-1259
Comments