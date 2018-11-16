This eatery tucked inside an oceanfront hotel is a hidden gem

Even in tourist towns, the best-kept secrets are not always held by the locals. Snuggled at the bottom of the Blockade Runner Motor Inn and facing the ocean, About Thyme is a small but peppy café that has done a splendid job catering to all audiences.
In summer of the prior year, About Thyme opened its doors and began serving guests of the inn for all meals of the day. However this eatery has made sure no one feels left out and happily serves diners whether they come down from their hotel room or wander in from the beach.
Though compact, the café has made use of the space, especially outdoors, where iron tables and fire pits line the side of the building. Customers who decide to eat outside and enjoy the sound of the waves or occasional live music won’t be too buffeted by wind thanks to dunes just tall enough to form a sandy blockade.
Indoor and out, guests will find full bars ready to quench thirsts no matter what time of day. The most important meal of the day is served during all hours and has options like breakfast sandwiches and omelets. Customers can either order a custom omelet or choose a specialty. Additional breakfast foods include a quesadilla and a delectable shrimp and grits platter that comes spruced up with roasted red peppers and feta cheese.
By 11:30 a.m. the restaurant is ready to serve lunch, a mixture of Southern foods and pub grub. There is a decent amount of fresh seafood as well, such as the sesame seared ahi tuna and the shrimp cocktail. Sandwiches and paninis come accompanied by pasta salad, but fries or fruit are available as sides for a small upcharge.
Entrees see a mix of surf and turf, yet even then the meals remain decently priced. About Thyme also mixes daily deals in, such as the ever popular Taco Tuesday, while Wednesday is host to pasta specials. Soul Food Sunday is particularly beloved, a time when guests can indulge in a comforting meal, like a plate piled with barbeque chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, and gooey mac n’ cheese.
Happy Hour can be enjoyed daily here from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a few drink and appetizer specials. Events public and private are hosted regularly here and holidays are celebrated, though it seems like this chipper team can make anything, big to small, a cause for revelry.
Despite being barely visible from the road, About Thyme is certainly making their presence known in the North Myrtle Beach area and beyond. No matter where you’re from, local or visitor, there is no doubt that the hardworking and friendly employees here think it’s about time you drop in for a visit.
If you go
What: About Thyme
Where: 1910 N. Ocean Blvd, North Myrtle Beach
Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
Information: facebook.com/aboutthymenmb, 843-427-7338
