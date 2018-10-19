This itty bitty New York eatery seasoned with a little Southern spice

Often, when people think of delis, they have the image of sliced meats and cheeses, and sandwiches in wax paper. And while you will find that at the Little River Deli, this itty bitty eatery also has much more to offer.
Housed in a small building on the side of Highway 9, Little River Deli is technically located in Longs and has been faithfully serving the community for near 2 decades. While many regulars use the business as purely a deli and stop in to buy delicious Boar’s Head meats, even more are happy to partake in the baked goods and fresh sandwiches.
Early in the morning, the kitchen is already warm with the day’s bread and sweet treats, such as the popular turnovers and chocolate eclairs. The restaurant has also become known for its breakfasts, which are served until 11 a.m. and can be a platter of food, or a simple bagel with cream cheese.
The signature lunch menu is very much a reminder of the restaurant’s roots, the New York style deli sandwiches made all the better by their Southern hospitality. These meals are prepared upon order so guests can expect their traditional Reuben or Gotti sandwich to arrive freshly toasted, even hot. These meals come with house-made chips and a pickle.
Other meals include salads, wraps and paninis, plus the daily specials. Anything from pastas to pizza can show up on the specials menu, plus there will often be a sandwich or panini of the day. Lasagna makes a regular appearance, as does mac and cheese, meatloaf and chicken marsala. Occasionally, customers will also be pleased to find shepherd’s pie or chicken bog has made it onto a day’s special.
Because it is a deli, service is friendly but informal, and if they are ordering a meal, many people tend to get it to go. Others dash in to grab a few things out of the coolers, including desserts, drinks or frozen pasta. Little River Deli provides table service on Sundays, with many folks making it their weekly habit to enjoy a meal here and catch up with their favorite server.
On top of being a busy diner and deli, the team offers catering services for events large and small. Their three-foot-long sub is a popular choice for such occasions, but the eatery also provide large platters of subs, wraps or meats and cheeses.
While it may feel like a New York deli, this little eatery has the heart of a Southerner, a combination many people have enjoyed throughout the years. The daily specials may be a surprise, but at Little River Deli, high quality is their standard.
If you go
What: Little River Deli
Where: 2352 S.C. 9, Longs
Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sun, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon-Thu, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: facebook.com/littleriverdeli, 843-399-9492
