Myrtle Beach Italian restaurant closes, will reopen in new location soon

Toscana Italian Kitchen announced earlier this week that it is relocating.
The Italian eatery said via its Facebook page on Monday that it has closed its former location, 4209 N. Kings Hwy., and is transitioning to a new residence at 2703 N. Kings Hwy.
Toscana has not announced an opening date for the new location, instead asking customers to check its Facebook page for updates. it did, however, refer to opening later this month.
“Our new restaurant will feature a full bar, [a] 5000-bottle wine cellar, happy hour from 4-7 p.m. & much more!” a Facebook post said.
The restaurant’s website says it will be open seven days a week and recommends those interested to make dinner reservations ahead of time once it reopens.
The restaurant describes itself as “Family owned & operated. Offering homemade Italian food prepared fresh daily!” Its menu offers anything from pasta dishes to chicken and seafood offerings on the dinner portion. There’s also various dessert options, an array of wines, and catering is available.
“It’s like being in Italy without leaving Myrtle Beach!” the restaurant advertises on its website.
