This restaurant has an assembly line of delicious cheesesteaks and much more

“Factory” may be part of the name, but there is nothing mechanical about this popular eatery in Surfside Beach. For years now, locals have voted Cheesesteak Factory as having the best cheesesteak in the Myrtle Beach area and given the quality that goes into their sandwiches, it’s easy to see why.
Being a family-owned and operated restaurant means there is a lot of hard work and heart to be enjoyed here. That friendly and relaxed disposition is reflected in the employees, though they take their work seriously when it comes to preparing an order. The certified Angus beef used for the sandwiches is sliced in-house; likewise the chicken, which is first marinated in the diner’s own blend then hand cut.
Chips are made in-house as well, and there are a number of homemade sauces, including the popular Ghost Sauce that adds a vicious kick to any meal. For those who think they have a tough enough palate, Cheesesteak Factory offers the Ghost Pepper Challenge, with the aforementioned ghost sauce having a variety of heat levels, all the way up to 10.
Each version of the restaurant’s namesake are all mouthwateringly flavorful sandwiches, from the classic WIT (Whiz cheese and onions) to the Loaded Philly, to the massive Alpha Wolf that comes piled up with chicken, steak, ham, bacon, provolone, onion rings, and two sauces. Cheesesteaks come on original Amoroso’s rolls and can be enjoyed in 6- or 10-inch servings. Guests can add sides like fries, onion rings, sweet potato fries or macaroni salad.
Though the restaurant has naturally become known for its juicy and tender cheesesteaks, its repertoire does not end there. An array of other sandwiches has a place on the menu, including burgers and hotdogs. Guests can enjoy a few healthier options in the diner’s salads, or enjoy the opposite end of the spectrum by indulging in terribly delicious chili cheese fries or fried pickles with yum-yum sauce.
Cheesesteak Factory has a few beers on tap and a small wine selection for adults, and kids have their own menu. Daily specials are offered as well, plus every Friday is the well-known fish fry that often runs out of fish long before the day is done.
The team makes an effort to source their ingredients locally, and prepare meals fresh. This can occasionally mean a longer wait during peak hours, but Cheesesteak Factory has given its fans the option of calling their order ahead then using the drive-thru to pick up their meal.
For a fresh Philly at the beach, the Cheesesteak Factory will definitely satisfy your craving. These sandwiches stuffed with quality ingredients will fill your belly, and give you some deliciously messy hands in the process.
If you go
What: Cheesesteak Factory
Where: 310 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach
Hours: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sun, 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mon-Thu, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: thecheesesteakfactory.com, 843-232-1600
