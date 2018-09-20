DHEC inspections for Myrtle Beach-area restaurants for September 10 - 14

Myrtle Beach-area restaurant inspections for September 10 - 14, 2018.
▪ Benjamins Bakery & Cafe, 810 3rd Ave, S,, Surfside Beach, F, 100
▪ Bojangles #1076, 91 Highway 57, Little River, R, 92
▪ Costa, 4606 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, F, 100
▪ Crooked Oak Tavern, 328 Laurel St., Conway, R, 96
▪ Georgio's Pizza I, 211 Main St., North Myrtle Beach, R, 93
▪ Indigo Creek Golf Course, 9480 Indigo Club Dr., Murrells Inlet, R, 95
▪ Patricia Grand Resort, 2710 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 96
▪ Sam's Southern Eatery, 2635 Main St., Conway, F, 100
▪ Shoney's #2237, 1206 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 84
▪ The Hickory Tavern, 1508 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 93
▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe -Mi, 11990 U.S, 17 Bypass,Unit 1, Murrells Inlet, R, 95
▪ Waffle House #1607, 599 U.S. 17, Little River, R, 93
Inspection ratings
A: 100-88
B: 87-78
C: 77 and below
R stands for a routine inspection. F indicates a follow-up inspection. Visit MyrtleBeachOnline.com to view inspections from previous weeks.
Comments