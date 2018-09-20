This Mexican restaurant is where a mix of cultures meet at a delicious crossroads

Modest but always warm and fulfilling could be used to describe both Mexican cuisine and the small restaurant off S.C. 544 in Conway that has been a quiet presence for over a decade. Taqueria Dos Hermanos in the Coastal Commons shopping strip serves up authentic dishes in a familial atmosphere meant to be welcoming to all.
Mexican décor is split up by beachy canvases, capturing the mix of cultures. Regulars pop in to order their food to go or pick it up, many of them exchanging greetings and laughter with the employees.
Cheerful trumpets play in the background, serenading diners as they look over the menu, whether they’re at a table or standing by the counter. While deciding on what food to enjoy, seated parties can munch on complimentary tortilla chips that come along with two types of salsas, plus each table will be provided with some sauces for later.
For the visitors not familiar with all the foods listed at Dos Hermanos, the menu does a decent job of briefly explaining the dishes. Of course the multilingual employees are also happy to answer questions and offer clarification as best they can.
The menu is surprisingly substantial and allows visitors to mix and match smaller dishes or fill up on one large platter. Tacos, sopes, tostadas, and gorditas, for instance, can all be ordered individually, with the guests’ choice of meat for each. This taqueria also gives customers the option to have their tacos traditional style, or Americanized with tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese.
Larger plates like burritos, quesadillas, tortas, salads and huaraches are ordered much the same, with your choice of meat. All toppings are listed with the menu items and the team working their magic in the kitchen is willing to customize orders if necessary. Ultimately though, enjoying these traditional Mexican foods as they were meant to be will only add to the experience.
The platters have been divided into beef, chicken and seafood sections, most of which come with sides of rice, beans and tortillas. Seafood choices here are particularly popular, with Dos Hermanos serving shrimp in all types of dishes, including the impressive and unique seafood cocktails. One of these soup-like meals comes with shrimp and octopus, and another is just a hodgepodge of seafood.
Kids have a menu of their own, with just enough options to sate picky eaters. Mexican drinks and desserts are also available, and can top off a great, authentic Mexican experience. And the prices are quite fair at Dos Hermanos, especially for the quality and quantity of food provided.
One of the easiest ways to appreciate a culture different from your own is to enjoy their homestyle food. Not only has Taqueria Dos Hermanos accomplished sharing their culture, they made it look easy in the process – and delicious.
If you go
What: Taqueria Dos Hermanos
Where: 2153 S.C. 544, Conway
Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
Information: 843-234-8888
