This seafood restaurant and sports bar is a staple in the Murrells Inlet community

The waves may get choppy, but a visit to On the Half Shell can make it all feel like smooth sailing. This seafood restaurant and sports bar has been a popular part of the Murrells Inlet community for over a decade. During that time, they’ve become known for their fun attitude and locally sourced and reasonably priced seafood.
An outdoor tiki bar and sand pit welcomes guests, enticing the competitive to play games outside before enjoying a cool drink. Inside, numerous flat-screen televisions showcase a variety of sports for those who would rather watch than play.
Specials will be written and displayed in different places on the walls, though the servers always mention what the kitchen has been cooking up that day as well. Some specials happen on a weekly basis, like the $.75 oysters on Monday, or the $.50 shrimp on Wednesday. Not to mention the Happy Hour deals on weekdays from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., when appetizers and drinks are discounted.
On the Half Shell has plenty of fare from the local waters on their menu, while also keeping a much of those options ideal for finger-grabbing. Pub grub snacks like bacon cheese fries and mozzarella sticks, for instance, are definitely silverware optional. The raw bar and fried seafood options also keep things casual.
The shrimp and lobster quesadilla is a surprisingly delicious conglomeration, with brie cheese and bits of spinach, then served with the restaurant’s sweet and spicy mango salsa. Taco and sandwich entrees are similarly easy to eat without cutlery, yet On the Half Shell provides more than just finger foods.
Salads, crab cakes, shrimp scampi and a small number of steak dishes provide a bit more variety for your night out. The Stack is a particularly popular meal that offers a filet mignon topped with a crab cake. Occasionally the restaurant will also have she crab soup to enjoy or Bubba’s chicken bog.
Very much a beloved locals’ dive, On the Half Shell regularly participates in local happenings, hosts its own and celebrates all sorts of holidays. Sporting events are also cause for reveling, and even hurricanes can’t stop the party.
While good food is easily readily available here without guests having to empty their wallets, regulars return in particular for the ambiance. The team works and plays equally hard, making On the Half Shell a very casual and fun atmosphere. No doubt many Murrells Inlet locals would insist that if you haven’t visited yet, you don’t know the half of what you’re missing.
If you go
What: On the Half Shell
Where: 4500 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet
Hours: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. Sun – Thu, 12 p.m. – 2 a.m. Fri- Sat
Information: halfshellsc.com, 843-651-1296
