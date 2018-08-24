This pizza joint has all the ingredients for those looking to refuel

Filling up on pizza is not only a delicious way to sate an appetite but also a good way to stay fueled for whatever work or play is keeping you busy. In Pawley’s Island next to the Publix shopping area, DeRoma’s Pizzeria fills many bellies with their hearty pizzas and weekday lunch buffet. As an established part of the community for many years, this family-owned restaurant has become a frequent stop for locals and visitors alike throughout the year.
Almost invisible from the road, DeRoma’s has an appearance both humble and clean, from the outside in. The building does have a drive-thru window for customers who are picking up their order, but even then people will park and come inside to say hello. Delivery is also available in the local area and up to Litchfield Beach.
Though the menu isn’t necessarily extensive, customers without a specific dish in mind still may find themselves going over the options in depth at the counter. After a decision has been reached and payment made, guests are free to seat themselves. Those who opted for the pizza buffet will surely bounce back up and start piling slices onto their plates, while others can settle in to wait for the freshly prepared food and enjoy a game on the television in the meantime.
DeRoma’s uses what is called Roman-style pizza, where the dough is made with oil and then patted into a rectangular pan. Pizza lovers can choose a type of pie from the menu, from meat-lovers to veggie, or create their own perfect square slice of heaven. Pizzas arrive with crispy crusts and DeRoma’s three-cheese mixture bubbling on top, and a rich and herby tomato sauce that complements all the toppings.
Appetizers like wings and or stuffed bread dippers are sure to please the entire table, while salads made with fresh produce make for lighter meals. Hoagies and parmesan sandwiches are toasty options for the occasional guest not in the mood for pizza.
DeRoma’s also has delicious stuffed pasta shells and manicotti, which are filled with ricotta then topped with more of their signature cheese blend and served in a bath of house made parmesan sauce, with a generous side of garlic bread. To finish, any sweet tooth can be satisfied with their Italian desserts like limoncello cake or tiramisu.
The casual atmosphere and friendly service makes this pizza joint feel like visiting the home of a friend, one with a dedication to using quality ingredients for flavorful food. If you’re craving an easy, scrumptious, and filling meal, head on over to DeRoma’s Pizzeria where being a square has never been so cool.
If you go
What: DeRoma’s Pizzeria
Where: 10225 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tue-Thu, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sun
Information: deromaspizza.com, 843-235-9888
