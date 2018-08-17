This Mexican restaurant has the sizzle and spice to keep it hot all year long

The on season is slowly turning off, but up at Barefoot landing, there is no time for a siesta. The changes and updates continue in this popular attraction, with one of its newest additions bringing a bit more spice to the area. Taco Mundo Kitchen y Cantina opened less than two months ago and is quickly becoming known for its tasty tacos and distinctive décor.
Simply walking through the doors and into the foyer of this young restaurant is enough to drop jaws, as stunning glass stars glisten above, and giant decorations in colorful Day of the Dead style tower overhead. The main dining area of the building has a high ceiling with more beautiful and luminous fixtures that dilutes light and creates a more intimate feel though physically remaining very spacious.
The bar has two sides, one facing the interior of the restaurant in cool air conditioning, and its opposite outside on the patio, where guests can enjoy a drink overlooking the waterway. Similarly, parties can feast inside or out, although it’s important to keep in mind that during the sunset hours the rays can be quite bright and toasty.
Each party receives complimentary chips and salsa, and though some may go directly to appraise the food menu, other eyes will stray to the drink options. Naturally, margaritas and tequila are readily available, plus Taco Mundo has created a smattering of its own unique cocktails.
As one might expect, a spread of tacos comprises a large portion of the menu, although the kitchen has taken the usual fare a step into the extraordinary. There is of course the carne asada and taco Americana, but customers will also find tacos filled with kimchi beef, tempura avocado and lobster. They can be ordered individually, but Taco Mundo also has the option for tables to order them in bulk.
If tacos aren’t what you’re craving, nachos, quesadillas, fajitas and rice bowls pick up the slack. Taco Mundo offers its take on a burger and though guests won’t find fries on the menu, potato wedges make a fitting substitute.
Taco Mundo may be a little more costly compared to other Mexican restaurants, but dining here is a unique experience. Plus, being located at Barefoot Landing can often mean there is some waiting involved, but the service bustles to stay on top of everything and never forgets a smile.
Much like the culture this restaurant is inspired by, this cantina is of vibrant character and scrumptious fare. Summer may be coming to a close, but Taco Mundo is only beginning to really crank up the fiesta.
If you go
What: Taco Mundo Kitchen y Cantina
Where: 4732 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
Hours: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sat-Sun
Information: tacomundocantina.com, 843-427-2777
