This restaurant’s mixture of Irish heritage, Southern swag makes for fun 19th hole

Putting the entire day away is thirsty work, and thankfully the Grand Strand has just as many watering holes as it does golf courses. Mulligan’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in Little River is a pub with a view and happy to serve as the 19th hole for all golfers, sports enthusiasts and everyone in between.
With just over 30 years of experience under its belt, Mulligan’s has an easy-going feel and a team that runs smoothly together with a cheerful and service-oriented mindset. The building wears its age like a badge, keeping all of its charm intact, though from the outside it’s easy to overlook. Inside, it’s surprisingly spacious and handsome, forgoing the need for excessive decorating by keeping things down to earth.
Good times are no stranger to Mulligan’s, however, and come in many forms. Karaoke, trivia and live music are weekly events, with other specials taking place around holidays, especially for the popular St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The restaurant will also play host to parties for groups large and small.
More Irish pride sprinkles itself throughout the restaurant and on the menu, and fans of the fare can enjoy corned beef and cabbage or crispy fish and chips here. An array of other pub grub and finger foods are available, such as wings, mozzarella sticks and mini burgers.
Fresh ingredients are used in the many dishes, from salads to entrees, plus soups and a number of sauces are made in house. The burgers are hand-patted and grilled to the customer’s preference, and all sandwiches come with a side.
The entrée menu is made up of a small variety, like pasta, seafood and steaks. Mulligan’s slow-roasted prime rib is a popular choice, one which they like to brag about when they’re not too busy serving up good times in between cheering their favorite sports team on.
The bar has its own unique concoctions, such as the Mulligan Rumchata and Honey Bee. Beer is served on tap and bottled, while wine is served by the glass. On the other end of the spectrum, kids have their own menu as well. To top it off, Mulligan’s offers desserts including a brownie sundae and slice of key lime pie.
Mulligan’s is a fun mixture of Irish heritage and Southern attitude that makes it easy to get along with. Whether you feel like watching the game (or three), catching up with friends, singing and dancing the night away or simply enjoying good food, Mulligan’s will feel like a hole in one.
If you go
What: Mulligan’s Sports Bar and Restaurant
Where: 1359 U.S. 17, Little River
Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sun-Thu, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: mulligansoflittleriver.com, 843-249-7145
Comments