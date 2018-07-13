This pancake house brings the best eats of the mountains to the beach

Breakfast in a log cabin in the mountains can be as satisfying as it is charming, and one business with humble beginnings in the foothills of Tennessee has brought that ambiance to the beach. That setting is encompassed in the name alone, but Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin in Garden City Beach makes sure that a good breakfast comes along with the atmosphere.
Though the building looks a bit out of place at the beach, great breakfast foods like pancakes and waffles are always in style. The theme continues on into the interior, exemplified by a giant fireplace in the middle and a high ceiling that helps the restaurant feel open even when filled with customers.
If you find yourself waiting for a seat to order breakfast or pay at the front counter, guests are encouraged to peruse the small gift store of knick knacks and gifts. This includes toys, games, and an array of souvenirs as one might expect.
The menu provides enough variety without being excessive, but naturally many people begin with the cabin’s namesake and work their way through the menu from there. Flapjack’s allows guests to customize their own stack while also offering specialties, like the Sticky Bun.
Flapjack’s does deliver more than just fluffy cakes, with breakfast choices ranging from healthy breakfast options to hearty meals that will last throughout the day. Platters and skillets, for instance, are always served with two pancakes.
A few choices for those who may want something besides flapjacks include a classic French toast breakfast and delicious waffle plates. The specialties include a breakfast chimichanga, huevos rancheros, and the aptly named smothered chicken biscuit breakfast.
Lunch options don’t take up a large portion of the menu but are available in the chance a customer opts against a breakfast dish. These meals include sandwiches, burgers and chicken tenders and come with a side of fries, though there are many other sides customers can enjoy, like skillet potatoes, eggs, and fresh fruit.
The Garden City Beach location of Flapjack’s also hosts weekly events, one of its most popular being the Fairytales and Flapjacks evening. Every Thursday, guests can reserve a spot for their children to enjoy breakfast for dinner while interacting with popular characters, from pirates to princesses.
While some people may express preference when it comes to the mountains or the beach, but at Flapjack’s they understand the charm in both. Whether camping in the woods or preparing for a day of splashing in the waves, Flapjack’s understands just how crucial a filling and delicious breakfast is for fueling your adventures.
If you go
What: Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin
Where: 2851 US-17 Business, Garden City Beach
Hours: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. daily
Information: flapjacks.com, 843-652-4444
