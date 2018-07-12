'Unrecognizable' moldy food: Why this local restaurant failed a health inspection

Drain flies, “unrecognizable” moldy food, grime, black mildew and mold.
Those were just some of the violations a Department of Health and Environmental Control inspector found during a recent health inspection at a North Myrtle Beach restaurant.
Empire Fire Mongolian Grill, located at 4036 Highway 17 S., landed a 61 and received a C grade after a routine inspection was conducted July 11. Establishments that score below 70 are considered to have failed the inspection, but still receive a C, which is the lowest grade possible.
The low score came after the inspector found multiple violations in the restaurant. According to an inspection report, there were some food items deemed unsafe for use.
Nats were inside food in a cooler and “unrecognizable” moldy food was in the walk-in cooler, the report says.
In addition, drain flies were seen throughout the kitchen and dish area.
The inspector found a buildup of grime and mildew on the interior and sides of an ice machine, as well as on one of the sinks. Mold was on shelves inside the walk-in cooler and a “heavy” buildup of grime and debris covered all shelving and tables in the kitchen, according to the report.
More grime, mildew and debris were on the walls and ceilings in walk-in coolers, the inspector notes, adding that it was found throughout several areas of the kitchen, including the walls.
Plumbing under hand sinks in the restrooms also had a buildup of black mildew.
DHEC says Empire Fire Mongolian Grill even failed to prevent contamination from the premises.
“Boxed foods stored on floor in walk-in freezer and foods not covered. Bulk food bags not closed securely during storage. Boxed noodles stored on floor under kitchen shelf,” the report states.
A follow-up inspection will be conducted at some point on July 12.
