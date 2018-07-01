Myrtle Beach makes travel site's list of top U.S. food cities. Here's why

There's seemingly a zillion places to eat in Myrtle Beach.
However, the local spots are of particular interest to travelers these days, according to a recent survey by travel website Booking.com.
Myrtle Beach was among the top five U.S. destinations for local food. New York, New Orleans, San Francisco and Las Vegas were the other top choices.
"Visitors can find an array of seafood restaurants with just-caught fish and fresh-shucked oysters," a report from CNBC said.
Booking.com reports that out of 50,000 global travelers, 51 percent of Americans say they pick a destination for its great food or drink.
"There’s no denying the significance of culinary travel, with 25% of American travelers planning to take a dedicated food tourism trip sometime in 2018.," Booking.com said.
The data also showed that 52 percent of American are interested in trying new foods when they travel.
"One way to achieve this is to sample the local delicacy while traveling. In fact, 61% of American travelers will try to eat more local food in 2018," Booking.com said.
CNBC went a bit further, pointing out specific destinations that people should try.
"Seek out raw bars (like Rockefellers), barbecue joints (like Carolina Roadhouse with its famous "fall-off-the-bone" ribs), pancake houses and casual spots (like Peaches Corner, a family-owned diner that opened in 1937, the year before Myrtle Beach was actually incorporated as a city)," CNBC said.
