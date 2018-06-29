This burger and barbecue joint offers tasty options for beachgoers, travelers alike

A busy beat bounding between beach and bubbles with bare bellies is made better by burgers and barbeque. Down in Pawleys Island, about a half a mile from the shore, Beach Burgers and Barbeque agrees with the sentiment and has been cheerfully doing that in the months it's been open. Alliterations aside, the team at Beach Burgers takes their food and service seriously, with multiple greetings and smiles offered to each group that walks through the doors.
While the interior is clean and organized, the simple decor does remind guests of the youth of this restaurant. However, the collages of menu items are a charming indicator of the pride they take in their food, and a map of the country is quickly becoming filled with colorful pins as visitors (and even some locals) pinpoint their home.
Displayed on screens behind the counter, the Beach Burgers menu offers what you'd expect and keeps the selections short, sweet and to the point. Burgers are hand-patted and made fresh to order with the customer's choice of toppings, which includes their pulled pork. That same barbeque pulled pork can come as its own delicious sandwich with coleslaw, while other meat lovers will find plenty to enjoy in the tender rack of ribs, all of which is smoked in-house.
These entrees, and another featuring chicken tenders, can be ordered individually or guests can make it a meal for an extra $3 and enjoy fries and a drink. There are quite a number of sides to indulge in, however, like the baked beans that are the perfect accompaniment to any barbeque dish, or the sweet potato fries that can have cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top at the customer's choice.
After delivering the food to the table, staff members will regularly follow up to make sure needs are being met, swing by to scoop up an empty plate, and occasionally strike up a conversation. There is a regular bustle to the burger joint, as some orders are called in for pick up, and other regulars drop by to say hello and fill up on simply good food.
A bucket of ice near the register holds a small selection of bottled and canned libations, but if sweet things are more your style after a salty day, Beach Burgers makes its own creamy banana pudding and crispy fried Oreos.
Spending only a few hours playing in the surf can exhaust just about anyone, and Beach Burgers and Barbeque has made things easy for their sandy clientele with simple options crafted with quality ingredients for a satisfying meal. Here, they know what it means to work hard and play hard, and are blissful when buyers leave with bursting bellies.
If you go
What: Beach Burgers and Barbeque
Where: 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily
Information: beachburgersbbq.com, 843-979-3333
Comments