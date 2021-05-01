What family activities are there to do in Myrtle Beach in the summer? Here are 10 ideas

Myrtle Beach is offering programs and activities for families during the summer season as the city’s recreation centers return to full occupancy.

Capacity limits have been in effect for the last year to curb the spread of COVID-19. But starting Saturday, facilities will open at 100% capacity. Although there is not a city-wide mask mandate, they are still required in the recreational centers.

What to do this summer:

1. Swim lessons at Pepper Geddings Aquatics and Mary C. Canty Aquatics for people of all ages. Registration begins May 3 for classes from June 21-July 1. Registration begins July 1 for July 12-22 dates and July 26-Aug 5 dates. Contact Amanda Payne at Pepper Geddings at 843-918-2286 or Ryan Caputo at Mary C. Canty at 843-918-1476.

2. Kayak 101 classes will be taking place at Pepper Geddings’ pool. Participants will learn the correct way to hold a paddle, how to paddle forward and backward, how to stop and turn and how to enter a kayak after falling out. For more information, email tmarron@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

3. Camp Cool-Out will start soon at Mary C. Canty Recreation Center for ages 5-12. Camp starts June 21 and is from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fees are $75 for the week and a $20 registration fee for city residents and $50 for non-city residents. Reduced and sibling rates are available. To register, provide proof of residency, driver’s license and birth certificate for 5-year-olds. There is an identical camp called Camp Friendship at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center, but there is a wait list. For more information, contact Jennifer Dennison at 843-918-1468.

4. Kids Sports Camp registration begins May 5. It will be held Monday through Friday at Crabtree Memorial Gym from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Samantha Vititoe at 843-918-2277.

Schedule:

- All Sports: July 5 – 9

- Basketball: July 12 – 16

- Recreation: July 19 – 23

- Volleyball :July 26 – 30

- All Sports: August 2-6

5. Zumbini classes for kids will soon start at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. The classes are good for kids who like to dance and move around. Registration is open. For more information, call Sam Vititoe at 843-918-2277.

6. Beach Camp registration begins April 19. Camp begins June 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. City residents pay $55 and non-residents pay $95. Call Aaron Frobase at 843-918-2289 or email him at afrobase@cityofmyrtlebeach.com for more information.

7. My First Sport is an introductory sports program for kids. They will learn how to play soccer at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. Registration is open. City residents pay $15 and non-city residents pay $30. This will be broken down into two levels. Classes for level 1 (ages 3-4) is from April 19 through May 10 every Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Classes for level 2 (ages 5-6) begins April 21 and lasts until May 12 on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Call the recreation center for more information.

8. QiGong is a meditation class that is held at Pepper Geddings on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Classes are on the beach on Fridays. For details, call the recreation center.

9. Adult Sports will begin in June. Registration for kickball and basketball is open. Kickball games start June 8 and basketball games start June 7. For more details, email jlanham@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

10. Summer Swim League Olympics registration begins May 3. Ages 4-18 are welcome. The league for beginners is from June 21 to August 5. Meets are held on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Swimmers must be able to swim the entire pool length (25 yards) freestyle and backstroke. To sign up, contact Amanda Payne at 843-918-2286. Space is limited.

Myrtle Beach Recreation Centers

Pepper Geddings Recreation Center has an indoor swimming pool, gym, indoor jogging track, locker room and a fitness room with weights and exercise bikes.

Address: 3205 North Oak Street

Phone: 843-918-2280

Hours of Operation

Monday through Thursday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mary C. Canty Recreation Center has an indoor swimming pool, weight room, locker rooms, gym, and meeting and banquet rooms.

Address: 971 Canal Street

Phone: 843-918-1465

Hours of Operation

Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium has a wood-floored basketball court, weight room, cardio/circuit equipment, meeting room, walking path and two racquetball courts.

Address: 1004 Crabtree Lane

Phone: 843-918-2355

Hours of Operation

Monday through Thursday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

General Robert H. Reed Recreational Center has a ballroom, stage, meeting rooms, billiards and table tennis.

Address: 800 Gabreski Lane

Phone: 843-918-2380

Hours of Operation

Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Reservation Only

Myrtle Beach Tennis Center has 10 courts and a Pro Shop. Lessons, clinics and league play are available to visitors. Court rental is $2 every hour for each person. Annual memberships are available.

Address: 3302 Grissom Parkway

Phone: 843-918-2440

Hours of Operation

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Closed