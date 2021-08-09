Tinder swipes right on this SC city for best ‘post-pandemic dating’

Singles in Myrtle Beach have been swiping — a lot.

Myrtle Beach was named one of the top cities in the U.S. for “post-pandemic dating,” Yelp and Tinder found in a joint study. The city was the only one in South Carolina to make the list, coming in at number nine out of the ten cities on the report.

The cities on the list were selected because they had a combination of a high rate of Tinder matches and a high rate of “date-friendly” spots like wine bars and coffee shops. The remote-work boom has also allowed people to work from cities outside where their job is based, and eligible singles have flocked to Myrtle Beach and the other top cities on the list, the report found

If you’re single and dating in Myrtle Beach, the report also gives suggestions for date-worthy spots to consider. Tupelo Honey and Toscana Italian Kitchen in Market Common are highlighted as potential date destinations in this “high-flirt” city.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 cities for post-pandemic dating:

Miami Beach, FL Flagstaff, AZ San Luis Obispo, CA Henderson, NV Boston, MA Fayetteville, NC Bloomington, IN Clarksville, TN Myrtle Beach, SC Los Angeles, CA