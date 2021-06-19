Celebrating dad this weekend? Check out these Myrtle Beach area Father’s Day deals

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and some restaurants and attractions in the Myrtle Beach area are offering deals to help you celebrate.

Whether you’re spending the day at the beach, on the golf course, around the grill or just hanging at home, some restaurants are running promotions to help you celebrate with a great meal.

The day of dads falls on Sunday, June 20 this year, and some deals last through the whole weekend.

Check out these spots near Myrtle Beach for deals and discounts

Myrtle Waves Water Park, 3000 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach

Dads get in free with a paid admission at Myrtle Waves Water Park in Myrtle Beach. The offer is valid Father’s Day only.

Wild Water and Wheels, 910 Highway US-17 Business in Surfside Beach

The water park just south of Myrtle Beach is letting fathers in free with a paid admission on Sunday.

Broadway Grand Prix, 1820 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

If you’re looking for a fun-filled holiday with dad, bring him along to the Broadway Grand Prix in Myrtle Beach for go-carts, mini golf and arcade games. Fathers get in free with a paid admission on Sunday.

Joe’s Crab Shack, 1219 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach

Joe’s Crab Shack is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for the whole weekend. Entree options include a seafood platter and surf-and-turf meal. The fixed price includes an entree along with soup or salad and dessert for $23.99 before gratuity.

Red Lobster, 1230 North Retail Court in Myrtle Beach

Through the end of June, Red Lobster is running a gift card deal in honor of Father’s Day and other spring events like Mother’s Day and graduation season. Guests can get $10 off a Red Lobster order worth more than $30 in July or August for every $50 they spend in gift card purchases.

Hard Rock Cafe, 1318 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach

The music-themed chain, located in Broadway at the Beach, has a menu specifically for Father’s Day, featuring a New York Strip with bourbon sauce and a black and blue burger.

P.F. Chang’s, 1190 Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach

P.F. Chang’s is offering an exclusive menu at a fixed price of $50 per person. The wok-fired four-course meal comes with an optional toast and includes entree options like peking duck and Korean bulgogi steak. Special gift cards Father’s Day take-out meals are also available.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, 8211 Marina Parkway, Grande Dunes Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

Prime ribeye surf-n-turf is featured at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse through the weekend, and the restaurant is running a deal where guests can get a $50 bonus on $250 gift card purchases.

Chestnut Hill, 9922 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

All-you-can-eat brunch is available at Chestnut Hill from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Father’s Day. The deal is $29 for adults and $21 for kids, with a $5 bloody Mary deal available as well. The restaurant also invites guests to Father’s Day dinner for an angus steak.

Do you know of a deal or discount we missed? Let us know! Email mnorkol@thesunnews.com with Father’s Day deals in the Myrtle Beach area.