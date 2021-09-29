Things To Do
An annual New Years Eve event is back in Myrtle Beach this winter. Here are the details
An annual New Years Eve event featuring fireworks and a ball drop presentation is coming back to the beach.
Myrtle Beach City Council approved A Southern Times Square at The Market Common during a Tuesday council meeting.
The event will be in Valor Memorial Garden and surrounding streets in the area on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
There will be live music, street performers, food vendors and kids’ activities, which will include bounce houses.
This is the event’s ninth anniversary.
Road Closures:
- Nevers Street from Farrow Parkway to Howard Avenue
- Hackler Street from Farrow Parkway to Howard Avenue
- Howard Avenue from Nevers Street to Hackler Street
Council also approved the Concert at Ground Zero, which will be Nov. 6 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Chester Street will be closed from 10th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North starting at 6 a.m. to midnight.
Comments