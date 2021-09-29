Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
An annual New Years Eve event is back in Myrtle Beach this winter. Here are the details

The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

An annual New Years Eve event featuring fireworks and a ball drop presentation is coming back to the beach.

Myrtle Beach City Council approved A Southern Times Square at The Market Common during a Tuesday council meeting.

The event will be in Valor Memorial Garden and surrounding streets in the area on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

There will be live music, street performers, food vendors and kids’ activities, which will include bounce houses.

This is the event’s ninth anniversary.

Road Closures:

Council also approved the Concert at Ground Zero, which will be Nov. 6 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Chester Street will be closed from 10th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North starting at 6 a.m. to midnight.

