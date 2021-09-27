Myrtle Beach will have a monthlong Halloween event in October. Here’s what to know

Myrtle Beach will host a Halloween event during the month of October, city officials said Monday.

The city’s Boardwalk Fright Nights will take place every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. starting on Oct. 1, according to the Facebook post. It ends at 11 p.m.

There will be two haunted houses, zombies, live entertainment and an area of kids, which will include a bounce house and character meet-and-greets on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk between Ninth and 10th avenues.

On Saturday nights, there will be a movie in Plyler Park at 7 p.m. “Hocus Pocus” will play Oct. 2 and Monsters, Inc. is set to play on Oct. 9.