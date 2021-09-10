Things To Do
Horry County groups will hold 9/11 memorials in honor of 20th anniversary. Here’s a list
Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Several communities in Horry County are holding memorials to honor those who died.
Here’s what’s happening in the area:
Myrtle Beach
- A remembrance ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Warbird Park, where the Unity Memorial is located.
- The Myrtle Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an annual event to honor the first responders who died at the World Trade Center. The event is open to the public. If interested in taking part in the event, sign up online. Participants can also order a shirt on the website. The event will be at the Yachtsman resort at 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The annual Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson 9/11 Memorial Ride will be to Calli Baker’s Firehouse Bar & Grill on Saturday. Bikers can register for the event at the dealership between 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day. The first 300 riders will receive a commemorative pin. It is $15 per rider and $5 per passenger. All proceeds will be donated to the Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund. A 1 p.m. ceremony will follow the escorted ride and will include, bag pipers, live music and free food.
North Myrtle Beach
- There will be a memorial service at the Horseshoe on Main Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Conway
The Conway Fire Department’s Pipes and Drums and the Conway Police Department’s Honor Guard will march to Simon Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony will honor the fallen first responders.
- The American Legion Horry Post 111 will be flying the American flag across the bridge in Conway on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Murrells Inlet
Remembering 9/11, a series of sculptures by A. Thomas Schomberg will be on display at Brookgreen Gardens from Saturday to Nov. 7.
