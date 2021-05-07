Things To Do
Farmers markets return in May 2021. Here’s when and where they’re happening
Spring is here, which means farmers markets are back for the 2021 season.
Below is a list of community-based farmers markets in Horry, Georgetown, Florence and Darlington counties.
Horry County
Dates: May 7 – Oct. 29
Fridays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: 925 1st Ave. S.
Dates: May 4 – Oct. 26
Tuesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: Corner of Surfside Drive & Willow Drive North
Dates: May 6 – Oct. 28
Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: 4468 Mineola Ave.
Myrtle Beach
Plaza City Market
Dates: May 6 – Oct. 28
Thursdays: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Location: 819 North Kings Hwy
Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: 1120 Farrow Parkway
Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30
Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Under the Main Street Bridge
Georgetown County
Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30
Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: 122 Screven St.
Florence County
Dates: April – November
Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Located: Bean Market
Dates: April – October
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesdays: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Located: 200 Sanborn St.
Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Location: 2513 W Lucas St.
Marion County
Historic Marion Revitalization Association Farmers Market
Dates: March – November
1st and 3rd Saturdays: 10 a.m. 1 p.m.
Located: Main Street Commons
Darlington County
Dates: April 10 – Dec. 11
2nd Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: 132 E Carolina Ave
