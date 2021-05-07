Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Farmers markets return in May 2021. Here’s when and where they’re happening 

Spring is here, which means farmers markets are back for the 2021 season.

Below is a list of community-based farmers markets in Horry, Georgetown, Florence and Darlington counties.

Horry County

North Myrtle Beach

Dates: May 7 – Oct. 29

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 925 1st Ave. S.

Surfside Beach

Dates: May 4 – Oct. 26

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Corner of Surfside Drive & Willow Drive North

Little River

Dates: May 6 – Oct. 28

Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: 4468 Mineola Ave.

Myrtle Beach

Plaza City Market

Dates: May 6 – Oct. 28

Thursdays: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: 819 North Kings Hwy

Market Common

Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 1120 Farrow Parkway

Conway

Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Under the Main Street Bridge

Georgetown County

Georgetown

Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 122 Screven St.

Florence County

Lake City

Dates: April – November

Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Located: Bean Market

Florence

Dates: April – October

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Located: 200 Sanborn St.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market

Dates: Year-long event

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 2513 W Lucas St.

Marion County

Historic Marion Revitalization Association Farmers Market

Dates: March – November

1st and 3rd Saturdays: 10 a.m. 1 p.m.

Located: Main Street Commons

Darlington County

Hartsville

Dates: April 10 – Dec. 11

2nd Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 132 E Carolina Ave

