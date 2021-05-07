Farmers markets return in May 2021. Here’s when and where they’re happening 

Spring is here, which means farmers markets are back for the 2021 season.

Below is a list of community-based farmers markets in Horry, Georgetown, Florence and Darlington counties.

Horry County

North Myrtle Beach

Dates: May 7 – Oct. 29

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 925 1st Ave. S.

Surfside Beach

Dates: May 4 – Oct. 26

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Corner of Surfside Drive & Willow Drive North

Little River

Dates: May 6 – Oct. 28

Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: 4468 Mineola Ave.

Myrtle Beach

Plaza City Market

Dates: May 6 – Oct. 28

Thursdays: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: 819 North Kings Hwy

Market Common

Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 1120 Farrow Parkway

Conway

Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Under the Main Street Bridge

Georgetown County

Georgetown

Dates: May 1 – Oct. 30

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 122 Screven St.

Florence County

Lake City

Dates: April – November

Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Located: Bean Market

Florence

Dates: April – October

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Located: 200 Sanborn St.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market

Dates: Year-long event

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 2513 W Lucas St.

Marion County

Historic Marion Revitalization Association Farmers Market

Dates: March – November

1st and 3rd Saturdays: 10 a.m. 1 p.m.

Located: Main Street Commons

Darlington County

Hartsville

Dates: April 10 – Dec. 11

2nd Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 132 E Carolina Ave