A new tobacco and vape shop is open in Myrtle Beach area. Here are the details

Conway has a new smoke and vape shop, owners confirmed on Thursday.

The 88 Tobacco & Vape store opened last week. It sits across from Walgreens at the corner of U.S. 501 and 16th ave.

The store is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m, according to their Facebook page. They sell various smoking equipment, including bongs, rolling trays and portable hookahs.

Kym Wilkerson, a zoning administrator with the city, said the location was going to be a Starbucks until the company pulled out. A gas station used to occupy the property, according to Google Maps.