A new store is opening at Coastal Grand Mall soon. What you need to know

Coastal Grand Mall.
Coastal Grand Mall.

A wellness center that offers vitamin injections will open in Coastal Grand Mall this week, mall officials said Wednesday.

The B-12 Store, which has locations in over five states, services people of all ages. The injections help with various health issues, including anxiety and stress, inflammation and low energy and stamina.

“Whether you are feeling run down, have a specific ailment to target, or could use some pep in your step, The B-12 Store has an injection for you,” the press release stated.

The shots also can help people manage their blood sugar, support their immune system and improve their gastrointestinal health.

The grand opening is Friday inside the mall.

