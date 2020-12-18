There’s one final sale before the Myrtle Beach Sears closes its store forever

The Coastal Grand Mall Sears closes in a few weeks as it hastens to get rid of stock with a 70% off sale.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the former department store giant to close dozens more stores. There are now less than 100 Kmart and Sears stores in the U.S., Forbes said earlier this year.

The Coastal Grand Sears is the last remnant of the company in the Myrtle Beach area. The last remaining Kmart, which shut down several years ago.

Sears’ closure is likely to surprise few. Despite starting out as a delivery-only business, the store has failed to pivot amid the growth of online shopping and decline of brick-and-mortar retail.

I literally have no idea how sears is still in business and I’m pretty sure I haven’t walked into one since 2003 — me hoy minoy (@nataliiepls) July 30, 2018

