A fast food restaurant is coming to the Grand Strand. Here’s what we know

International Dairy Queen is seeking franchisees for eight new Dairy Queen locations envisioned to open along the Grand Strand this year. Contributed photo

Surfside Beach will soon have a new ice cream shop, town officials confirmed Monday.

A Dairy Queen Grille and Chill will sit at the corner of 10th Ave. and U.S. 17 Business across from Wild Water & Wheels, a water park and go-kart racetrack.

It will be the burger and ice cream spot’s only location in Surfside.

There is no Dairy Queen sign at the location, but construction is underway at the property.

The food chain only has a few shops in the area. There is one in Myrtle Beach on South Kings Highway, another one in Carolina Forest on Orchard Drive and one in Pawley’s Island. It opened last year.

There is a host of ice cream places that have already set up shop in the area, including The Ole Fashion Ice Cream Parlor, Santorini Gyro House and Homemade Ice cream and Meyer’s Ice Cream Parlor.

The restaurant is known its various blizzard options.