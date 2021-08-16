Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Myrtle Beach area Chick-Fil-A restaurants alter menu and hours Monday. Here’s why




People hoping to start their Monday morning with Chick-Fil-A breakfast in Myrtle Beach will have to make other plans.

Several of the chain’s locations in and around Myrtle Beach have pushed back their opening time and cancelled their breakfast menu Monday due to a distribution issue, according to a post from the restaurant on Facebook.

The restaurant typically opens at 6:30 a.m. to serve breakfast, but many locations aren’t opening their doors until 10:30 or 11:00 a.m., and are closing at 7 p.m. after a day of offering a limited lunch and dinner menu.

The Seaboard Commons, Carolina Forest and Church Street locations in the Myrtle Beach area are open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the Dick Pond Road location is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Facebook posts from the individual locations.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these obstacles,” the post reads. “We appreciate each of our guests and team members for their flexibility.”

