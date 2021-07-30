These are some of the best restaurants with grouper near Myrtle Beach, our readers say

This summer, The Sun News has been on a hunt for the best seafood dishes in the Myrtle Beach area.

Reporters used the best method around to find great hidden gems, family staples and local favorites: We asked people who live here which places they like to go to most often. This week, The Sun News compiled a list of some of the standout restaurants that offer grouper on their menu.

Here are some of our readers’ favorite seafood restaurants for grouper dishes

Drunken Jack’s, 4031 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

Drunken Jack’s has made our list three weeks in a row, becoming one of the local favorites in general, and for their seafood platter and grouper options.

P. Emmons from Myrtle Beach called the grouper “excellently prepared” and suggested checking out the grilled grouper sandwich for lunch.

Inlet Crab House, 3572 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

The Inlet Crab House and Raw Bar’s fried grouper basket caught the attention of Ken Plants, of Murrells Inlet, who says it’s his favorite item on the menu. The Inlet Crab House offers other baskets as well, such as cod, flounder and shrimp.

Wahoo’s Fish House, 3993 US-17 Business in Murrells Inlet

The fresh catch options at Wahoo’s Fish House include grouper, mahi and salmon. Carl Lindgren, who lives in Myrtle Beach, recommends the daily specials and the blackened grouper.

“Great food, portion size, staff, and view of Marshwalk,” Lindgren wrote.

The Sun News will run stories throughout the next several weeks highlighting different seafood restaurants based on readers’ favorite menu items. Stay tuned for the best crab, shrimp, grouper and more on the Grand Strand.