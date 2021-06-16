What are the best seafood restaurants near Myrtle Beach? We want you to tell us

Summer means seafood, and a coastal city like Myrtle Beach is bound to have great local grub.

There certainly isn’t a shortage of restaurants to gorge yourself on crab legs, shrimp and grits, oysters, tuna and she-crab soup, but we want to know your favorite seafood spots on the Grand Strand. More importantly, we want to know why your go-to eateries have become your favorite.

Is there a Murrells Inlet establishment that has the best seafood platter? Or is it a North Myrtle Beach restaurant off the beaten path that serves your favorite scallops? Maybe it’s a Surfside Beach mom-and-pop shop with the freshest salmon. Whatever your favorite is, let us know.

Fill out our form below and we’ll publish some of our readers’ responses about the top seafood places in our area. The form will be open until June 23. If you can’t view the form below, click here.

Loading…