Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
life Logo

Food

What are the best seafood restaurants near Myrtle Beach? We want you to tell us

Summer means seafood, and a coastal city like Myrtle Beach is bound to have great local grub.

There certainly isn’t a shortage of restaurants to gorge yourself on crab legs, shrimp and grits, oysters, tuna and she-crab soup, but we want to know your favorite seafood spots on the Grand Strand. More importantly, we want to know why your go-to eateries have become your favorite.

Is there a Murrells Inlet establishment that has the best seafood platter? Or is it a North Myrtle Beach restaurant off the beaten path that serves your favorite scallops? Maybe it’s a Surfside Beach mom-and-pop shop with the freshest salmon. Whatever your favorite is, let us know.

Fill out our form below and we’ll publish some of our readers’ responses about the top seafood places in our area. The form will be open until June 23. If you can’t view the form below, click here.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service