This North Myrtle Beach restaurant offers class, fun and a lot of tasty cuisine

Jazz escorts the hungry patron through the doors of this North Myrtle Beach restaurant that has garnered a reputation for live piano music and fresh Italian cuisine. Sitting in a small and unassuming strip off U.S. 17, Midtown Bistro blends quality with comfort to make an experience welcomed by all ages.

Inside, art is displayed on the wall, which can change with frequency, as the bistro is known for sponsoring local artists by displaying their work. The remainder of the décor is static and helps set the atmosphere by being simple but classy. The live piano music begins at night, though without being overbearing.

Midday can be slow for Midtown, and generally the servers will allow guests to choose where they’d like to sit, with a few at the bar and others settling at a table. A small amount of customers will order lunch to go as well, and enjoy a drink or chat with the bartender while they wait. However as the day becomes night, the restaurant strongly encourages parties to make reservations and take advantage of their complimentary valet parking.

Daily specials are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. so regulars will stop by on specific days for their favorite meal. For instance, Mondays are popular for their lasagna special, and others will drop by on Thursday for the chicken parmesan. Fridays and Saturdays are especially popular, with prime rib being offered in the evening. There is a particularly sweet spot at Midtown, as Happy Hour begins at 4 p.m. and can allow even more savings.

Specials notwithstanding, the prices at Midtown are already quite affordable. The owner, who is also the head chef, has worked hard to make sure quality isn’t sacrificed either. Service is attentive and amiable, careful to pay attention to customer desires, from a la carte pasta to dietary concerns. Fresh ingredients are used and often make up that day’s specials, from locally sourced seafood to just-baked desserts.

Midtown’s Italian and seafood entrees are a definite draw, but the restaurant hasn’t limited itself. If something more casual is what you’re craving, you’ll enjoy their range of sandwiches, pizzas and flatbreads. The same care is put into every dish, so even the unfussy meal can still delight.

Fries and wings have even made it onto the starter menu, and children have their own list of meals to choose from. The drink list provides an ample amount of selection as well, again in keeping with the business’ successful combination of excellence and affordability.

This North Myrtle Beach restaurant is a lot of things, from an art gallery, to a family outing, to a romantic date serenaded by piano music. No matter where customers look, Midtown Bistro is determined to satisfy, and not just be accessible to all but to be a first choice.

If you go

What: Midtown Bistro

Where: 2004 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily

Information: midtownbistro.com, 843-427-4720

Price: $4-12 appetizers, $7-32 entrees