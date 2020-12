Latest News Former 2001 night club reopening in a new era as 3001 December 01, 2020 10:43 AM

The former 2001 night club, reopened in 2018 as 'Status', is now relaunching for a third time as 3001. Owner Roger Davisson, involved with the original club, plans to re-open two of the three spaces soon and bring back local bands. Dec. 1, 2020.