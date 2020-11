Latest News Sights and sounds of traditional sugar cane mill at L.W. Paul Living History Farm November 18, 2020 11:33 PM

Horry County Museum staff Walter Hill and Hillary Winburn extract juice from sugar cane to be processed into syrup using a traditional mill operated by a mule named "Millie" at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm near Conway, S.C. Nov. 17, 2020.