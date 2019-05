Latest News Le Grand Cirque acrobat show opens in Myrtle Beach on June 1 May 22, 2019 04:36 PM

Le Grand Cirque, an acrobat show with performers from around the world, will open in an air-conditioned 850-seat circus tent in the Waccamaw shops area of Myrtle Beach on June 1. The show was a staple of the closed Palace Theatre for a few years.