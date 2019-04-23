Why and when Topgolf Myrtle Beach is giving 60 minutes of free lessons from pros

A preview of the new Topgolf Myrtle Beach The media was given a tour and preview Wednesday of Topgolf Myrtle Beach, which will open Friday on the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The media was given a tour and preview Wednesday of Topgolf Myrtle Beach, which will open Friday on the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Topgolf Myrtle Beach is celebrating National Golf Day on May 1 by offering free golf lessons. Three 60-minute classes conducted by golf professionals are scheduled for juniors at 4:30 p.m. and adults at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and are tailored to teach all skill levels the fundamentals of the game.

There will be up to 40 participants per class, and online registrants will receive a coupon for 50 percent off their next group class.

Topgolf will open its second South Carolina location at 9 a.m. Friday in Greenville. The new three-level, 55,000-square-foot venue is the company’s 54th location worldwide and has similar dimensions as Myrtle Beach’s Topgolf.

In addition, the Venue on Main Topgolf Swing Suite in Columbia has five simulator bays.