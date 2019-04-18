Here is how much Horry County administrator’s departure cost taxpayers

Horry County Council votes on Eldridge’s employment Horry County Council met once again to decide the future of its top employee, Administrator Chris Eldridge. Here is how the latest vote went following the SLED investigation into Chairman Johnny Gardner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Council met once again to decide the future of its top employee, Administrator Chris Eldridge. Here is how the latest vote went following the SLED investigation into Chairman Johnny Gardner.

Horry County will pay well over $305,000 over the course of the next 12 months for the termination of Administrator Chris Eldridge.

Not all of the money will be paid directly to Eldridge. Over the next year, the former administrator will receive payment for a year’s worth of salary, his $9,600 car allowance, the monetary worth of hundreds of hours of banked vacation time as well as vacation time he’ll continue to accrue this next year.

Indirectly, he will get all county health and well-being benefits, payments into the retirement plan and his legal fees covered for the negotiation of the contract.

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner and Eldridge’s personal attorney negotiated the termination contract.





The payments of his termination will not come all at once. By May 1, over $27,000 will be paid into the state retirement system on Eldridge’s behalf and in addition to his attorney Amy Gaffney for legal fees.

The rest of the money must be paid within the next year. This includes any benefit plans he was involved in, a year’s worth of his $217,599 salary and a payout for any of the vacation time he would have incurred in the next year.



All of this must be paid by April 17, 2020.

Much of the agreement was based of values laid out in the terms of his employment. His original contract would have required six months of pay and benefits if he was fired, but a previous vote to fire Eldridge failed.

Council Member Tyler Servant was the only council member to vote against Eldridge’s updated employment terms in 2015.

In addition, the resignation contract included an agreement that Eldridge would not sue the county over the termination of his employment.

The contract also included a clause which says neither Eldridge nor the County can disparage each other. It also says Eldridge cannot contact Council members or staff to discuss negative business.

The contract for resignation and the costs are now public, but remained secret for nearly 48 hours after the approved vote was taken.





County Council voted at its Tuesday meeting to accept terms for Eldridge’s departure. The discussion took place behind closed doors in executive session. While the vote was public, the terms initially included non-disclosure agreement language.

Council members declined to comment Tuesday on how much Eldridge’s departure would cost the Horry County taxpayers. It seemed the contract would not be given over to the public.





The Sun News filed a Freedom of Information Act request immediately after the meeting for the contract. It was denied the next day.

FOIA lawyer Jay Bender said keeping the document private would have been a violation of the law.





“If the county thinks it can avoid the state law, they need better legal advice,” Bender said Wednesday.

After a couple days, Horry County mysteriously changed its mind Thursday, and The Sun News FOIA request was fulfilled at 4 p.m. Thursday.

When asked why, Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore said the county would provide no further information.

Moving forward, Assistant Administrator Steve Gosnell will be the acting administrator until a new one is chosen. Horry County Council Member Johnny Vaught said he expects the new administrator to be picked through a nation-wide search conducted by an outside search firm.