‘We’re the boss’: Horry Council discusses hiring independent legal representation

Horry County Attorney Arrigo Carotti’s loyalty to County Council was called into question at the end of Friday’s budget retreat, but several council members came to his support.

Council Member Al Allen asked for the topic of getting an independent attorney for council to be addressed at the Spring Budget Retreat. No vote was taken and the discussion was passed to the administration committee to be discussed further.

Allen outright questioned Carotti’s ability to represent all of Council. He said Carotti tried to direct the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation into Horry County Attorney Johnny Gardner and his associate. The investigation was called for by Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge.

“How can any one person represent opposing sides?” Allen said. “I feel like it would be beneficial to the council if we had our own attorney, possibly on a part-time basis, where they could comfortably represent all 12 of us and act as our council parliamentarian.”





Council Members Bill Howard, Harold Worley and Johnny Vaught all said Carotti still had their confidence. All three said Carotti has always given quality legal advice to them regardless of the topic.





“I’m a pretty good judge of character of people,” Howard said. “I think Arrigo is right there in the top of attorneys.”

Gardner said it is a matter of conflict of interest when Council and the Administrator disagree on an issue.

Council Members Paul Prince and Worley said the council could bring in an independent lawyer if it was ever needed, but there isn’t a need to pay someone on a consistent basis.

At a Jan. 5 special meeting of Council, when questioned who he represents, Carotti said his primary client was the administrator and the majority of Council. He said he then represents all of Horry County Government as long as it stays in line with his core client.





Vaught said Council is in charge, and the Administrator works for them.

“Y’all forget something, we’re the boss,” Vaught said. “I don’t see how he gets any clearer that, I have never had any problem where Mr. Arrigo’s loyalty lies.”

Allen said Carotti’s previous actions regarding the SLED investigation violated professional code of conduct. Allen is not on administration committee, but he said he will be attending the meeting.





“I’ve lost my trust in him,” he said.