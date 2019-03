Akshay Bhatia hits a driver at the Dustin Johnson Golf School

By

March 19, 2019 03:52 AM

Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, N.C., is the No. 1 junior golfer in the world and Allen Terrell, director of instruction at the Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach, is one of his instructors. Bhatia hits a driver at the school.