Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish discuss Hall of Fame induction, Monday After the Masters

By

February 28, 2019 12:25 AM

Hootie & the Blowfish was inducted into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday at Pine Lakes Country Club. After the ceremony, the band discussed golf, their Hall of Fame induction, and their annual Monday After the Masters tournament.