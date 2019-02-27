Latest News

31st annual The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee is next week

By From staff reports

February 27, 2019 04:16 PM

Conway Middle School student Mark Zheng wins the 2018 Regional Spelling Bee

Zheng was one of 49 elementary and middle school students from Horry and Georgetown county schools competing in the Scripps-affiliated Sun News Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School Saturday.
By
Up Next
Zheng was one of 49 elementary and middle school students from Horry and Georgetown county schools competing in the Scripps-affiliated Sun News Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School Saturday.
By

The 31st annual The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the St James High School Auditorium.

Fifty elementary, middle and intermediate students from Horry and Georgetown counties will vie for the chance to represent the Grand Strand at the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in the Washington, D.C. area.

Can’t make it to the Spelling Bee? Have friends, grandparents or other family members out of the area? Watch a live broadcast of the Bee beginning at 3 p.m. on Facebook.com/TheSunNews.

The winner receives an all-expense paid trip funded by The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation for themselves and a chaperone to attend the National Spelling Bee on May 26 through June 1. Other champion prizes include: Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Online Premium, numerous passes to local attractions and a trophy from The Sun News.

First runner-up receives a Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, numerous passes to local attractions and a trophy from The Sun News.

All contestants will receive a trophy recognizing them as champions of their local school’s spelling bee, compliments of The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation and numerous prizes and passes to local attractions.

The champions (c) and alternates (a) of local participating schools are as follows:

Andrews Elementary

Caleb Singletary (c)

Sophie Duvall (a)

Aynor Elementary

Kelly Bouton (c)

Lydia Millwood (a)

Aynor Middle

Shane Collins (c)

Sean Unger (a)

Carolina Forest Elementary

Ameila Bunker (c)

Brody Campbell (a)

Carver’s Bay Middle

Jakari Vanderhorst (c)

Marissa Jones (a)

Christian Academy of MB

Sidney Johnson (c)



Coastal Montessori Charter

Grant Redwine (c)



Conway Christian

Caroline Hogue (c)

Kason Pippin (a)

Conway Elementary

Will Neff (c)

Rylee Jordan (a)

Conway Middle

Madison Pilot (c)

Jada Richardson (a)

Daisy Elementary

Alyssia Harrelson (c)

Dakota Kershner (a)

Forestbrook Elementary

Gage Warren (c)

Katelyn Ludeman (a)

Forestbrook Middle

Taylor Reyes (c)

Andy Xu (a)

Georgetown Middle

Jonathan Espinoza (c)

Jade Kennedy (a)

Green Sea Elementary

Dargan Williams (c)

Chase Hardee (a)

Green Sea Middle

Natalie Sperr (c)

Heaven Campbell (a)

Homewood Elementary

Samuel Caballero (c)

J’Lyn Marlowe (a)

Kensington Elementary

Zyon Guiles (c)

Ashley Amann (a)

Kingston Elementary

Shaeleigh Wriglesworth (c)

Anna Dorman (a)

Lakewood Elementary

Parker Vile (c)

Julian Johnson (a)

Loris Elementary

Kaydin Hughes (c)

Taylor Todd (a)

Loris Middle

Ysabelle Tabuno (c)

Zamaria Hemingway (a)

Maryville Elementary

Xavier Smalls (c)

Taylor Jones (a)

Midland Elementary

Finely Hucks (c)

Hagen Hardisty (a)

Myrtle Beach Intermediate

Kayden Freburger (c)

Finn Butler (a)

Myrtle Beach Middle

Veronica McManus (c)

Isabella Markunas (a)

North Myrtle Beach Middle

Nanette Harris (c)

Adam Jarrell (a)

Ocean Bay Elementary

Alexander Nikolov (c)

Gavin Dupont (a)

Ocean Bay Middle

Sarah Landen (c)

Randall Miller (a)

Ocean Drive Elementary

Matthew Carter (c)

Genevieve Cox (a)

Palmetto Bays Elementary

Avery Fisher (c)

Mackenzie Haupl (a)

Pee Dee Elementary

Christobal Pecina (c)

Dylan Rankin (a)

Pleasant Hill Elementary

Matthew Jones (c)

Halle Baxley (a)

River Oaks Elementary

Andrew Doyel (c)

Sofia Franco (a)

Riverside Elementary

Delyon Vereen Jr (c)

Marissa Medvetz (a)

St.James Intermediate

Hayden Broz (c)

Madison Werner (a)

Sampit Elementary

Jaydin Stevens (c)

Aundrea Simpson (a)

Socastee Elementary

Lauren Laxamana (c)

Joshua Cassey (a)

Socastee Middle

Hillary Agness (c)

Pearson Ball (a)

South Conway Elementary

Kaleb Montgomery (c)

Grady Dodds (a)

St Andrew School

David Hix (c)

Rachel Pirttima (a)

St. James Middle

Reid Batchelor (c)

Stephanie De La Cruz (a)

St. Michael Catholic

Lauren Nederostek (c)

John Truluck (a)

Ten Oaks Middle

Alia Abou Dakka (c)

Annie Indla (a)

Vine and Branches Home Educators

Hamilton Hohman (c)

Robert Hohman IV (a)

Waccamaw Elementary

Justin Donovan (c)

Sam Tiano (a)

Waccamaw Intermediate

Maisie Davis (c)

Emily Roberts (a)

Waccamaw Middle

Liam Perry (c)

Colin Cunningham (a)

Waterway Elementary

Not applicable (c)

Laura Harris (a)

Whittemore Park Middle

Madison Chestnut (c)

Juliana Leith (a)

  Comments  

things to do