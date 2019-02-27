31st annual The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee is next week

The 31st annual The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the St James High School Auditorium.
Fifty elementary, middle and intermediate students from Horry and Georgetown counties will vie for the chance to represent the Grand Strand at the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in the Washington, D.C. area.
Can’t make it to the Spelling Bee? Have friends, grandparents or other family members out of the area? Watch a live broadcast of the Bee beginning at 3 p.m. on Facebook.com/TheSunNews.
The winner receives an all-expense paid trip funded by The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation for themselves and a chaperone to attend the National Spelling Bee on May 26 through June 1. Other champion prizes include: Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Online Premium, numerous passes to local attractions and a trophy from The Sun News.
First runner-up receives a Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, numerous passes to local attractions and a trophy from The Sun News.
All contestants will receive a trophy recognizing them as champions of their local school’s spelling bee, compliments of The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation and numerous prizes and passes to local attractions.
The champions (c) and alternates (a) of local participating schools are as follows:
Andrews Elementary
Caleb Singletary (c)
Sophie Duvall (a)
Aynor Elementary
Kelly Bouton (c)
Lydia Millwood (a)
Aynor Middle
Shane Collins (c)
Sean Unger (a)
Carolina Forest Elementary
Ameila Bunker (c)
Brody Campbell (a)
Carver’s Bay Middle
Jakari Vanderhorst (c)
Marissa Jones (a)
Christian Academy of MB
Sidney Johnson (c)
Coastal Montessori Charter
Grant Redwine (c)
Conway Christian
Caroline Hogue (c)
Kason Pippin (a)
Conway Elementary
Will Neff (c)
Rylee Jordan (a)
Conway Middle
Madison Pilot (c)
Jada Richardson (a)
Daisy Elementary
Alyssia Harrelson (c)
Dakota Kershner (a)
Forestbrook Elementary
Gage Warren (c)
Katelyn Ludeman (a)
Forestbrook Middle
Taylor Reyes (c)
Andy Xu (a)
Georgetown Middle
Jonathan Espinoza (c)
Jade Kennedy (a)
Green Sea Elementary
Dargan Williams (c)
Chase Hardee (a)
Green Sea Middle
Natalie Sperr (c)
Heaven Campbell (a)
Homewood Elementary
Samuel Caballero (c)
J’Lyn Marlowe (a)
Kensington Elementary
Zyon Guiles (c)
Ashley Amann (a)
Kingston Elementary
Shaeleigh Wriglesworth (c)
Anna Dorman (a)
Lakewood Elementary
Parker Vile (c)
Julian Johnson (a)
Loris Elementary
Kaydin Hughes (c)
Taylor Todd (a)
Loris Middle
Ysabelle Tabuno (c)
Zamaria Hemingway (a)
Maryville Elementary
Xavier Smalls (c)
Taylor Jones (a)
Midland Elementary
Finely Hucks (c)
Hagen Hardisty (a)
Myrtle Beach Intermediate
Kayden Freburger (c)
Finn Butler (a)
Myrtle Beach Middle
Veronica McManus (c)
Isabella Markunas (a)
North Myrtle Beach Middle
Nanette Harris (c)
Adam Jarrell (a)
Ocean Bay Elementary
Alexander Nikolov (c)
Gavin Dupont (a)
Ocean Bay Middle
Sarah Landen (c)
Randall Miller (a)
Ocean Drive Elementary
Matthew Carter (c)
Genevieve Cox (a)
Palmetto Bays Elementary
Avery Fisher (c)
Mackenzie Haupl (a)
Pee Dee Elementary
Christobal Pecina (c)
Dylan Rankin (a)
Pleasant Hill Elementary
Matthew Jones (c)
Halle Baxley (a)
River Oaks Elementary
Andrew Doyel (c)
Sofia Franco (a)
Riverside Elementary
Delyon Vereen Jr (c)
Marissa Medvetz (a)
St.James Intermediate
Hayden Broz (c)
Madison Werner (a)
Sampit Elementary
Jaydin Stevens (c)
Aundrea Simpson (a)
Socastee Elementary
Lauren Laxamana (c)
Joshua Cassey (a)
Socastee Middle
Hillary Agness (c)
Pearson Ball (a)
South Conway Elementary
Kaleb Montgomery (c)
Grady Dodds (a)
St Andrew School
David Hix (c)
Rachel Pirttima (a)
St. James Middle
Reid Batchelor (c)
Stephanie De La Cruz (a)
St. Michael Catholic
Lauren Nederostek (c)
John Truluck (a)
Ten Oaks Middle
Alia Abou Dakka (c)
Annie Indla (a)
Vine and Branches Home Educators
Hamilton Hohman (c)
Robert Hohman IV (a)
Waccamaw Elementary
Justin Donovan (c)
Sam Tiano (a)
Waccamaw Intermediate
Maisie Davis (c)
Emily Roberts (a)
Waccamaw Middle
Liam Perry (c)
Colin Cunningham (a)
Waterway Elementary
Not applicable (c)
Laura Harris (a)
Whittemore Park Middle
Madison Chestnut (c)
Juliana Leith (a)
